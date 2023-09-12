Senator Tom Cotton Backs Biden Impeachment Inquiry 

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) announced his support for the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry about President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

Cotton said Biden “lied repeatedly about his business dealings with Hunter, who has said ‘Pop’ demanded ‘half’ his shady, ill-gotten foreign income.”

“He enabled Hunter to sell access to our enemies, including China,” Cotton added. “I commend @HouseGOP for digging into the potential for corruption.”

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) launched an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden for “abuse of power, obstruction, and corruption.”

As Breitbart News reported:

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the inquiry based on four pieces of evidence: House investigators found that Joe Biden lied about his involvement in the family business, bank records show many payments were directed to Biden family members through shell companies, an FBI informant file alleges Joe Biden was bribed by a Ukrainian energy executive, and Joe Biden “offered special treatment” to Hunter Biden amid his Justice Department’s tax probe into his son.

“Taken together, these allegations paint a picture of a culture of corruption,” McCarthy said on Tuesday. “These are allegations of abuse of power, obstruction, and corruption. They warrant further investigation by the House of Representatives.”

House Oversight Chairman James Comer (KY), Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (OH), and Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith (MO) will lead the impeachment inquiry.

