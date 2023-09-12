Washington, DC, Attorney General’s Office Politically Compromised by Leftwing Activists

The Washington, DC, Attorney General’s Office is politically compromised as it is being run by two officials who have had decades-long ties to progressive judicial activist causes.

Washington, DC, Attorney General Brian Schwalb comes to the office from former President Bill Clinton’s administration where he served as a trial attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice.

What is more, Schwalb’s deputy, Seth Rosenthal, served as the legal director for the leftwing Alliance for Justice and has been a strident critic of the conservative legal movement for nearly two decades.

As director of Alliance for Justice, Rosenthal led the attack on the Supreme Court nominations of Justices Samuel Alito and Chief Justice John Roberts. Rosenthal also attempted to derail Roberts’ confirmation over his ties to the Federalist Society.

Rosenthal also opposed Alito’s confirmation on political grounds, calling him a “movement conservative” who “marches along to the conservative drumbeat on just about every single issue.”

Additionally, Rosenthal worked at Alliance for Justice while the organization received funding from George Soros’s Open Society Institute to support the group’s “judicial selection process.”

Further, both Schwalb and Rosenthal worked at Venable, a law firm that represented leftwing dark money groups within the Arabella Advisors network, such as the Sixteen Thirty Fund, the Hub Project, and the New Venture Fund.

In August, Politico revealed that Schwalb launched an investigation into Federalist Society co-chairman Leonard Leo. Leo also serves as chairman of CRC Advisors, a conservative media, political, and policy consulting firm.

Notably, the Arabella Advisors network, through the Center for Accountability, filed the baseless complaint against Leo that seems to have spawned Schwalb’s investigation.

As Breitbart News reported:

The Center for Accountability’s complaint Leo requested the D.C. Attorney General and the IRS look into whether Leo violated laws in connection with The 85 Fund, a nonprofit Leo is aligned with that is registered as a tax-exempt charity.

However, even Politico admitted the Center for Accountability’s complaint “doesn’t provide any direct evidence of its accusations.”

Attorney General Schwalb is seemingly overstepping his jurisdiction with this investigation into Leo as neither he nor any of the organizations associated with him are based in the nation’s capital.

“But Schwalb’s foray into lawfare enters new territory with this investigation as the intimidating and coercive powers of law enforcement are reportedly being directed against a private citizen because of that citizen’s beliefs, notwithstanding that those views are protected by the First Amendment,” as Breitbart News reported.