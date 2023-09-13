Reschenthaler Backs McCarthy’s Impeachment Inquiry into Biden, Warns Against U.S. President at ‘Behest of Foreign Adversaries’

Chief Deputy Whip Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA) is throwing his support behind Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden over his family’s business dealings.

In a statement following McCarthy’s announcement on Tuesday, Reschenthaler highlighted the “allegations of corruption” uncovered by the House and warned of the dangers posed by an American president compromised by “foreign adversaries.”

Reschenthaler noted that over the last nine months, House Republicans have “uncovered allegations of corruption” by the president.

“This evidence must be taken seriously, as the United States cannot — and will not — have a commander-in-chief who is at the behest of our foreign adversaries,” he stated.

According to Reschenthaler, Biden’s actions “warrant further investigation, and an impeachment inquiry is the correct path to pursue for the American people.”

“I look forward to moving this inquiry forward and getting answers in our pursuit of truth and complete transparency from the White House,” he concluded.

McCarthy cited at least six separate allegations that “paint a picture of a culture of corruption.”

“These are allegations of abuse of power, obstruction and corruption,” he said, adding that they “warrant further investigation” by the House of Representatives.

The inquiry will be led by House Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-KY), Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH), and Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith (R-MO).

In March, Reschenthaler slammed the current administration’s failed Green New Deal policies and rush-to-green agenda, which he accused of deepening America’s dependence on China.

Last year, he criticized Biden’s “weakness” and “destabilizing” foreign policies concerning the Russia-Ukraine conflict.