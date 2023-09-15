Sanctuary City Chicago Faces $538M Budget Deficit Over Illegal Immigration

The sanctuary city of Chicago, Illinois, is facing a massive budget deficit due to illegal immigration, while non-governmental organizations (NGOs) rake in huge sums of taxpayer cash for providing services to border crossers and illegal aliens.

Since the summer of last year, Chicago has seen an influx of thousands of border crossers and illegal aliens — 13,500 of which are living off taxpayers in the city’s shelter system.

According to Mayor Brandon Johnson (D), Chicago is now facing a $538 million budget deficit for next year as a result, with at least $200 million coming from projects like the city’s contracting with NGOs to provide services to border crossers and illegal aliens.

By the end of this year, Chicago taxpayers will have footed a $255 million bill for illegal immigration. Much of the funding, though, is going to pay NGO workers exorbitant salaries, NBC Chicago unveils.

One healthcare staffing company, for example, had some employees earning $14,000 in just a single week while providing services to border crossers and illegal aliens. Another invoice showed a nurse earning $20,000 in a week.

As Breitbart News reported, illegal immigration has gotten so out of hand in Chicago that the city has turned O’Hare Airport into a mega migrant shelter where border crossers and illegal aliens are camped out on the floor on cots.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.