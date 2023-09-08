Nolte: Illegals Turn Chicago’s O’Hare Airport into ‘Scene from Mad Max’

Thanks to a flood of Joe Biden’s illegal aliens, Chicago’s O’Hare Airport looks like a “scene from Mad Max,says a local reporter.

Mad Max is a dystopian movie franchise set in the near future after the breakdown of society.

“More than 400 [illegals] are reportedly being housed in a section of the airport, hidden from public view behind black curtains,” reports Fox News. This is a jump from 31 in early August.

Chicago reporter William Kelly told Fox News that O’Hare is just one of “18 migrant shelters in Chicago and that homeless Americans are no longer allowed to stay at the airport.”

Former Democrat Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot booted the homeless from O’Hare due to citizen complaints. But now, illegals are allowed to stay there.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot at a City Council meeting on July 20, 2022 (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

So homeless Americans get thrown into the streets while people who broke into our country illegally are taken care of.

“Mayor Johnson campaigned as the people’s mayor,” Kelly told Fox & Friends. “Sadly, the people are telling me that he’s the migrants’ mayor.”

During his campaign, Brandon Johnson made no secret of the fact he was to the left of Lightfoot and intended to destroy the city, to turn it into a Third World hellhole. All Johnson is doing is keeping his promises.

Brandon Johnson gestures during his inaugural address after taking the oath of office as Chicago's 57th mayor Monday, May 15, 2023, in Chicago. Johnson, 47, faces an influx of migrants in desperate need of shelter, pressure to build support among skeptical business leaders, and summer months that historically bring a spike in violent crime. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson gestures during his inaugural address after taking the oath of office as Chicago’s 57th mayor Monday, May 15, 2023, in Chicago. Johnson, 47, faces an influx of migrants in desperate need of shelter, pressure to build support among skeptical business leaders, and summer months that historically bring a spike in violent crime (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast).

How exactly does an airport qualify as a shelter? It’s been a few years since I’ve been to O’Hare, but I’ve never seen an airport anywhere that was set up to operate as a shelter, especially for 400 people. You need a lot of toilets and showers to handle that many people. Then there’s laundry and food. You can’t just store people in a corner of an airport and leave them there. Clothes and bedding have to be washed. Then there’s the pressure of feeding them. Do the math: three meals a day for 400 people totals 1,200 meals a day—8,400 a week.

His Fraudulency Joe Biden opened the southern border to the third world, and I’m pretty sure the people of Chicago voted for Biden. Boo hoo.

Biden’s latest solution to this blue state catastrophe is to enforce the border—just not the Mexican border. He now wants to force all of these illegals to remain in Texas. This allows him to protect blue states and destroy Texas—or what Democrats call a win-win.

