Joe Biden Wishes Republicans ‘Lots of Luck’ with Impeachment Inquiry

President Joe Biden on Sunday wished the House Republicans “lots of luck” with their impeachment inquiry launched last week.

“Lots of luck,” Joe Biden replied to NBC News when questioned about the inquiry.

Biden claimed Thursday that Republicans want to impeach him because “they want to shut down the government.”

“I’m focused on the things the American people want me focused on,” he added.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) opened the inquiry based on four pieces of evidence:

House investigators found that Joe Biden lied about his involvement in the family business. Bank records show many payments were directed to Biden family members through shell companies. An FBI informant file alleges Joe Biden was bribed by a Ukrainian energy executive. Joe Biden “o ffered special treatment” to Hunter Biden amid his Justice Department’s tax probe into his son.

Since the launch of the inquiry, the White House, Democrats, and their allied media outlets pushed outright disinformation by claiming there is “no evidence” to support an inquiry into Joe Biden.

“That talking point didn’t come from the campaign. It came from the taxpayer-paid White House counsel directly to media outlets,” McCarthy told Breitbart News on Saturday. “So think of the fear they have, whether they’re going to be allowed to go before government or others when you have the White House counsel threatening them to say investigate Republicans, there’s nothing here.”

On Wednesday, the White House demanded media outlet executives provide negative coverage of the Biden impeachment inquiry, which it claims is “based on lies” and should “set off alarm bells.”

McCarthy also commented on a CNN fact-check article in which the network humiliated itself by admitting evidence put forth by McCarthy was true.

“CNN went and tried to fact-check me trying to say there wasn’t and even in their own fact check said everything I said was true. Yes, there is an allegation of bribery. Yes, they’re saying that he went to meetings and money changed [hands]. Yes, there were shell companies,” McCarthy said. “[If] you are an elected official and someone has brought you all this information, you have a constitutional obligation to find the answers to it. That doesn’t mean it’s impeachment. That means finding the answers.”

“Why are we afraid to get the answers to the American public?” he asked.

The next steps in the impeachment inquiry are to obtain Hunter and James Biden’s personal and business bank records, as well as conduct interviews with additional Biden associates, the House Oversight Committee signaled.

The White House would not speculate last week if Joe Biden would fully cooperate with the House’s impeachment inquiry.

“[I’m] certainly not going to speculate on what has been a baseless inquiry that the House Republicans can’t even really defend themselves,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told a reporter.

A second reporter asked Jean-Pierre if she was confident that no incriminating evidence would surface against Joe Biden.

“What you see Republicans in Congress, right, [sic] they have spent all year investigating the president. That’s what they’ve spent all year doing and have turned up with no evidence. None,” Jean-Pierre claimed. “He [Joe Biden] didn’t do anything wrong.”

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.