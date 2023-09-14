Biden Brushes Off House Impeachment Inquiry in First Response to Probe

The House Republicans’ impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden was airily brushed aside by its target Wednesday night, with Biden claiming the investigation against him started because critics want to shut down the federal government.

AP reports Biden, speaking at a Democratic fundraiser in Virginia, said he will rise above both the probe and his critics because, “I’m focused on the things the American people want me focused on.”

“The best I can tell is they want to impeach me because they want to shut down the government,” Biden said.

The president’s remarks were the first since Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced the launch of a Biden impeachment inquiry and encouraged the White House octogenarian to cooperate, as Breitbart News reported.

WATCH: “President Biden Did Lie” — McCarthy Announces Impeachment Inquiry into Joe Biden

Biden went on to reference Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga) a top ally of his chief rival heading into the 2024 election, Donald Trump. “The first day she was elected, the first thing she wanted to do was impeach Biden,” he said.

“Look, I’ve got a job,” Biden told his audience. “I’ve got to deal with the issues that affect the American people every single, solitary day.”

In the inquiry, House Republicans will set out links that join Biden to the business dealings of his son Hunter.

The White House has said Joe Biden was not involved in his son’s business affairs and deny the allegations.

Biden did not respond early in the day to shouted questions about impeachment during a White House event on cancer research, as Breitbart News reported.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called it “a political stunt.”

Meanwhile, in a 14-page memo to news media leaders, the White House urged them to hold Republicans “accountable for the fact that they are lurching toward impeachment over allegations that are not only unfounded but, in virtually all cases, have been actively disproven.”