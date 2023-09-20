Trump Autographs Woman’s Shirt in Iowa Bar

Former President Donald Trump made a surprise stop at Treehouse Pub in Bettendorf, Iowa, and autographed the shirt a woman had on as he greeted his supporters and passed out pizza boxes to them.

Trump was greeted by loud cheers and applause as he entered the restaurant. The crowd also erupted in chants of “USA!”

President @realDonaldTrump stops by TreeHouse Pub in Bettendorf, Iowa! pic.twitter.com/BFixyCYIHr — Margo Martin (@margommartin) September 20, 2023

Trump also signed autographs for his supporters, including on one woman’s chest and arm. The woman had a smile on her face as the former president signed his name on her.

The crowd chanted “We love Trump” multiple times as the former president made his way through the restaurant.

Crowd chants “WE LOVE TRUMP!” in TreeHouse Pub 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/dqzMIlRtAe — Margo Martin (@margommartin) September 20, 2023

WE LOVE TRUMP! WE LOVE TRUMP! WE LOVE TRUMP! pic.twitter.com/KYcJRFapQB — Steven Cheung (@TheStevenCheung) September 20, 2023

“We’re die-hard! We love you so much,” one Treehouse Pub employee told Trump.

Trump was then captured passing out boxes of pizza to his supporters, as he has done in other cities across the country.

One bite, everybody knows the rules. @realDonaldTrump passing out pizzas at TreeHouse Pub in Bettendorf, Iowa! pic.twitter.com/258Z7D9zeD — Steven Cheung (@TheStevenCheung) September 20, 2023

Trump’s stop at Treehouse Pub came after he addressed his supporters in Maquoketa and Dubuque, Iowa.

During his speech in Dubuque, he promised to deploy the United States Navy to impose a “full Fentanyl Blockade on the waters of our region.”

“I will deploy the U.S. Navy to impose a full Fentanyl Blockade on the waters of our region—boarding and inspecting ships to look for fentanyl and fentanyl precursors,” Trump announced.

