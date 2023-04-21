Former President Donald Trump made a surprise stop at Downtown House of Pizza in Fort Myers, Florida, and greeted his supporters and bought them pizza after giving a speech at the Lee County Republican Party’s Lincoln Reagan Dinner.

Trump was joined by Florida Rep. Byron Donalds (R), who recently endorsed Trump and also spoke at the Lincoln Reagan Dinner.

Workers at the pizza parlor were only given a 45-minute notice before Trump and the large crowd of supporters showed up, NBC2’s Kyla Galer reported.

After speaking at a GOP fundraiser in Fort Myers, former President Donald Trump stopped to grab some pizza at D-Hop in Fort Myers. It’s a popular spot downtown 🍕 Workers say they only had about 45 min notice before he (and this big crowd) showed up! pic.twitter.com/gdf3GhMUOP — Kyla Galer (@kylagaler) April 22, 2023

Videos of Trump’s appearance at the pizza parlor were quickly uploaded to social media. One video shows Trump at the cash register with each worker behind the counter holding their phones to record the former president.

Trump shook his supporters’ hands and posed with photos for some, videos show.

“Enjoy the pizza,” Trump told the crowd.

After handing out pizza slices to his supporters, Trump took a bite out of one slice and joked, “Does anybody want a piece that I’ve eaten?”

Trump stopped at a pizza place tonight after giving a speech in Fort Myers and handed out slices to supporters. He then took a bite out of a slice of pepperoni pizza and said, “Does anybody want a piece that I’ve eaten?” pic.twitter.com/KoZYAzuhma — Kate Sullivan (@KateSullivanDC) April 22, 2023

“‘A lot of politicians have been put out of business for eating pizza with a fork,’ Trump said as he assured people he doen’t use a fork,” CNN’s Kate Sullivan tweeted.

“A lot of politicians have been put out of business for eating pizza with a fork,” Trump said as he assured people he doesn’t use a fork. pic.twitter.com/fLTOME7Veu — Kate Sullivan (@KateSullivanDC) April 22, 2023

The crowd started several chants while Trump was at the pizza shop, including, “we love Trump!”

Video shows another chant of “USA” that broke out within the pizza shop.

Others in the crowd were heard shouting, “thank you, Mr. President.”

Watch:

So much love in Lee County, Florida! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/l4BgVtkUDl — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) April 22, 2023

Sold out- Downtown House of Pizza! Fort Myers Florida. President Trump buys everyone pizza… Crowd chants.. USA USA USA!!!#clinton614 🇺🇲🍕 pic.twitter.com/3vEQvSuN97 — Clinton (@614clinton) April 22, 2023

Moments Ago—After speaking at the Lee County GOP Dinner, @realDonaldTrump stops by Downtown House of Pizza in Fort Myers, Florida… pic.twitter.com/28MPgIXS9i — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸 (@DanScavino) April 22, 2023

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.