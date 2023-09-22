Republican Primary Poll: Ron DeSantis Drops to Single Digits in New Hampshire

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has dropped to single digits in New Hampshire’s Republican primary race, the latest Insider Advantage survey found.

The survey, which examined the sentiments of 850 likely Republican primary voters in the Granite State, found former President Donald Trump as the dominant frontrunner, having a 28-point lead, garnering 42 percent support.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley came in second place with 14 percent, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie came in four points behind with ten percent support.

In this particular survey, DeSantis — who has failed to make a dent in Trump’s lead nationally or in individual states — fell to fourth place and is in single digits with eight percent support.

Anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott tied with five percent support, followed by four percent who chose North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum. The remaining candidates saw one percent support or less:

Insider Advantage reported that it is “becoming ironically clear that the 45th president has roughly a forty-five percent floor in this overall contest.” Further, this survey observed that Trump actually struggles the most with white men over the age of 65.

Per Insider Advantage: “We have seen this in numerous surveys and it certainly runs contrary to conventional wisdom. Ironically, men supply Nikki Haley with more support than do female respondents. Women support Trump in larger numbers than do male voters.”

This survey coincides with the release of a CNN New Hampshire Primary Poll, conducted by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center, which found DeSantis falling to fifth place in the early primary state, behind Trump, Ramaswamy, Haley, and Christie, in that order:

That stark reality is occurring despite the DeSantis campaign focusing primarily on the first three states: Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina.

“While Super Tuesday is critically important, we will not dedicate resources to Super Tuesday that slow our momentum in New Hampshire,” a leaked July memo from the DeSantis campaign reads. “We expect to revisit this investment in the Fall.”