Failed former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has warned that Russia could allegedly interfere with the U.S. elections in 2024.

Speaking with former White House press secretary Jen Psaki, Hillary Clinton said that Russian President Vladimir Putin could indeed interfere again.

“He has indeed interfered in our elections in the past,” Psaki began on her MSNBC show Inside With Jen Psaki. “It’s not something, as you experienced firsthand, is not something we talk about a lot. Do you fear that that is something that could be happening for 2024, do you think we should be talking about it more?”

Clinton said that she had “no doubt” that Putin interfered in the previous 2016 election wherein she lost to former President Donald Trump.

“I don’t think, despite all of the deniers, there is any doubt that he interfered in our election, or that he has interfered in many ways in the internal affairs of other countries, funding political parties, funding political candidates, buying off government officials in different places,” she said.

“He hates democracy. He particularly hates the West, and he especially hates us. And he has determined that he can do two things simultaneously. He can try to continue to damage and divide us internally, and he’s quite good at it,” she added.

Clinton even claimed that Putin worked so hard to keep her from the White House because he wanted to “expand his reach” and seize more territory.

“Part of the reason he worked so hard against me is because he didn’t think that he wanted me in the White House,” she said. “So, we are where we are and part of the challenge is to continue to explain to the American public that, you know, the kind of leader Putin is — this authoritarian dictator who literally kills his opposition, kills journalists, poisons people who disagree with him, invades other countries, interferes with our election — that is part of the alternative we have to reject this in this election. We have to reject authoritarianism, we have to reject a kind of creeping fascism almost of people who are really ready to turn over their thinking, their votes to wannabe dictators. We can’t allow that to proceed.”

As Breitbart News reported this year, the Durham report essentially torpedoed the Russian collusion and exonerated former President Donald Trump.

“Special Counsel John Durham’s final report — while it did not recommend any new charges — exonerated former President Donald Trump of any Russian collusion and vindicated his claims of being targeted by a politicized federal law enforcement agency,” Breitbart reported at the time.

“Durham’s report confirmed that the FBI launched a politically motivated witch hunt against Trump, using the flimsiest of pretexts to ‘swiftly’ launch an investigation into him while ignoring intelligence that Clinton’s campaign planned to accuse Trump of colluding with Russia to distract from her private server woes,” it added.

