Former President Donald Trump called on Senate Democrats to resign in light of the Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) corruption charges, saying they all knew.

The former president issued his call from his Truth Social page on Sunday, asking why the FBI never raided Democrats’ homes like they did at Mar-a-Lago.

“Senate Democrats should all resign based on Senator Bob Menendez! They all knew what was going on, and the way he lived. Why doesn’t the FBI raid Senate Democrat’s homes like they illegally raided Mar-a-Lago, where nothing was done wrong based on the Presidential Records Act,” he wrote.

The former president then called Menendez a “piker” compared to what he referred to as “Election Stealing THUGS.”

“Can you imagine how much Crooked Joe Biden has stolen, and what’s in some of his many homes? The FBI and ‘Justice’ notified him that they would be going in to look, ‘in a few weeks,'” he continued. “In other words, get rid of the cash, gold, & documents, ASAP, before we get there. They didn’t give me any warning, they just showed up.”

As Breitbart News reported, several Democrats have called on Bob Menendez to resign after being indicted, along with his wife Nadine Menendez, in New York in “connection with their alleged ‘corrupt relationship’ with a trio of businessmen and to ‘benefit’ the Egyptian government.” The indictment also alleges that the senator accepted “hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of bribes in exchange for favors from the businessmen.”

“Under our legal system, Senator Menendez and the other defendants have not been found guilty and will have the ability to present evidence disputing these charges, and we must respect the process,” said Democrat New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy. “However, the alleged facts are so serious that they compromise the ability of Senator Menendez to effectively represent the people of our state. Therefore, I am calling for his immediate resignation.”

Menendez has said he will not resign and has denied any wrongdoing.

“Since this investigation was leaked nearly a year ago, there has been an active smear campaign of anonymous sources and innuendos to create an air of impropriety where none exists,” he said in a statement.

“The excesses of these prosecutors is apparent. They have misrepresented the normal work of a Congressional office. On top of that, not content with making false claims against me, they have attacked my wife for the longstanding friendships she had before she and I even met,” he added.

