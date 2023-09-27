Vivek Ramaswamy Calls for an End to Birthright Citizenship 

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy called for an end to “birthright citizenship for the kids of illegal immigrants in this country” during the second GOP debate on Wednesday at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California.

Ramaswamy praised his Republican opponents for being on “the right side” of the southern border issue.

“Militarize the southern border, stop funding sanctuary cities and end foreign aid to Mexico and Central America to end the incentives to come across,” Ramaswamy said before adding, “but I do go a step further.”

“I favor ending birthright citizenship for the kids of illegal immigrants in this country,” Ramaswamy declared. “Now the left will howl about the Constitution and the 14th Amendment. The difference between me and them is I’ve actually read the 14th amendment, and what it says is that all persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the laws and jurisdiction thereof, are citizens.”

BREAKING: Vivek Ramaswamy calls for the end of birthright citizenship for kids who were born in the US with parents who illegally entered the country. Wow 🔥 “I favor ending birthright citizenship for the kids of illegal immigrants in this country.” “Now, the left will howl… pic.twitter.com/ztFJT2kuws — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 28, 2023

“So nobody believes that the kid of a Mexican diplomat in this country enjoys birth right citizenship, not a judge or legal scholar in this country will disagree with me on that. Well, if the kid of a Mexican diplomat doesn’t enjoy birthright citizenship, then neither does the kid have an illegal migrant who broke the law to come here,” Ramaswamy added.

“And as the father of two sons, it is hard for me to look them in the eye and say you have to follow the law when our own government fails to follow its own laws,” he continued. “That’s how we really go the distance and solve this problem and restore the rule of law in the United States of America, because that is part of what it even means to be an American.”

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) commented on the issue and declared that the 14th Amendment “was designed for slavery and not for illegal immigration.”

“Surviving a Supreme Court argument is something I can’t tell you. But from a perspective of the Constitution, I think it’s simple; that clearly it was designed for slavery and not for illegal immigration,” Scott declared.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.