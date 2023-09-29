House Passes More Ukraine Aid with Help from These Republicans

American taxpayers will provide an additional $300 million for Ukraine’s war effort if a bill passed late Thursday night by the House becomes law.

The bill passed 311-117 after Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) stripped the funding from a Pentagon spending bill in favor of a standalone vote.

The $826 billion Pentagon spending bill also passed Thursday night after the Ukraine aid was removed.

Determining how much more, if any, Congress should send to Ukraine — on top of the $113 billion it has already approved — has been among the most significant challenges for Congress as it works to fund the government past the September 30 deadline.

The funds in Thursday’s legislation are intended to purchase weapons and provide training for Ukrainian soldiers.

A House Republican conference rule adopted at the beginning of the 117th Congress prohibits a bill from being brought to the floor without the support of at least half of the conference. The rule was sought by conservatives to prevent a Republican Speaker from seeking Democrat help to pass legislation unpopular with Republicans — a scenario which contributed to pressuring Speakers John Boehner (R-OH) and Paul Ryan (R-WI) to leave Congress.

The White House has requested $24 billion in aid to Ukraine in any continuing resolution to continue government funding while acknowledging much more will be requested in the future.

Negotiators in the House and Senate continue debating the issue as the government careens towards a shutdown.

The Republicans voting along with all Democrats for the Ukraine funding bill are Reps. Robert Aderholt (R-AL), Mark Alford (R-MO), Mark Amodei (R-NV), Kelly Armstrong (R-ND), Don Bacon (R-NE), Jim Baird (R-IN), Troy Balderson (R-OH), Andy Barr (R-KY), Cliff Bentz (R-OR), Jack Bergman (R-MI), Stephanie Bice (R-OK), Ken Buck (R-CO), Larry Bucshon (R-IN), Ken Calvert (R-CA), Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-OR), Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ), Tom Cole (R-OK), Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY), Scott DesJarlais (R-TN), Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL), John Duarte (R-CA), Neal Dunn (R-FL), Jake Ellzey (R-TX), Tom Emmer (R-MN), Drew Ferguson (R-GA), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN), Mike Flood (R-NE), Virginia Foxx (R-NC), Mike Gallager (R-WI), Andrew Garbarino (R-NY), Carlos Giménez (R-FL), Kay Granger (R-TX), Sam Graves (R-MO), Glenn Grothman (R-WI), Brett Guthrie (R-KY), Andy Harris (R-MD), French Hill (R-AR), Richard Hudson (R-NC), Bill Huizenga (R-MI), Darrell Issa (R-CA), John James (R-MI), Bill Johnson (R-OH), Dusty Johnson (R-SD), Dave Joyce (R-OH), Tom Kean (R-NJ), Jen Kiggans (R-VA), Kevin Kiley (R-CA), Young Kim (R-CA), Dave Kustoff (R-TN), Doug LaMalfa (R-CA), Doug Lamborn (R-CO), Bob Latta (R-OH), Mike Lawler (R-NY), Laurel Lee (R-FL), Debbie Lesko (R-AZ), Frank Lucas (R-OK), Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-MO), Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY), McCarthy, Mike McCaul (R-TX), Tom McClintock (R-CA), Rich McCormick (R-GA), Patrick McHenry (R-NC), Max Miller (R-OH), Marc Molinaro (R-NY), Blake Moore (R-UT), Dan Newhouse (R-WA), Jay Obernolte (R-CA), Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA), Cathy McMorris-Rodgers (R-WA), Mike Rogers (R-AL), Hal Rogers (R-KY), John Rose (R-TN), David Rouzer (R-NC), John Rutherford (R-FL), Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL), David Schweikert (R-AZ), Austin Scott (R-GA), Pete Sessions (R-TX), Mike Simpson (R-ID), Adrian Smith (R-NE), Chris Smith (R-NJ), Lloyd Smucker (R-PA), Victoria Spartz (R-IN), Michelle Steel (R-CA), Elise Stefanik (R-NY), Bryan Steil (R-WI), Dale Strong (R-AL), GT Thompson (R-PA), Mike Turner (R-OH), David Valadao (R-CA), Ann Wagner (R-MO), Michael Waltz (R-FL), Bruce Westerman (R-AR), Joe Wilson (R-SC), Steve Womack (R-AR), and Rudy Yakym (R-IN).

