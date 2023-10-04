WATCH: Marlow Reveals to Bill O’Reilly the Countries Doing Business with Corrupt Biden Family

In a Wednesday interview about his new book Breaking Biden, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow revealed to veteran broadcaster Bill O’Reilly the names of the countries that we know have had business dealings with the Biden family.

“Do you believe that Joe Biden himself is a corrupt man?” O’Reilly asked Marlow in an interview on BillOReilly.com. “That means that he used his elected positions—senator, VP, and now president—to amass money for his family. Do you believe he consciously did that?”



“Absolutely, I do,” Marlow answer. “And I think that if you read the book, you’ll be more convinced of it than ever.”

“You use the operative word, which is family,” Marlow continued. “And somehow, we on the right have fallen for some trick, which is that the family doesn’t count or something. It does count. This is the anatomy of a bribe, Bill, if the family is getting paid.”

Marlow then listed all the countries that have had business dealings with members of the Biden family, including China, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Jamaica, Costa Rica, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq.

“They’re not just getting paid by China,” Marlow said. “They’re getting paid by Kazakhstan, as you noted. They’re getting paid by Ukraine. They’re getting paid by entities around the world — from Jamaica, to Costa Rica, to Saudi Arabia, all of these places are tied into Biden business. Iraq — and all of these places the Bidens have no business doing any business there at all. And yet they are one after the next after the next.”

“They keep coming up with new creative ways to use the family name to make money,” he noted. “And Joe puts family first always. It is one thing that comes through beyond any semblance of a doubt when you read the book. The thing he cares about most is protecting his family and elevating his family. And that’s what his family is up to.”

