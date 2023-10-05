Exclusive – Rep. Harriet Hageman Endorses Jim Jordan for Speaker

Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-WY) endorsed Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-OH) bid for speaker Thursday, saying that he will fight to secure the border and advance America First principles, Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

“Jim Jordan is the definition of a solid conservative and a truly effective leader, and I am proud to publicly express my strong support for him to become the next Speaker of the House. He is a friend and true ally of our America First agenda. Jim was one of the first members of Congress to provide counsel and guidance to our campaign to take back Wyoming’s lone congressional seat. He didn’t blink, he didn’t flinch, and he was in from the get-go,” Hageman said in a written statement to Breitbart News.

She said Jordan, who serves as Judiciary Committee chairman, has been a “warrior” and steadfast in his efforts to root out the Biden “family corruption” and stop the weaponization of the federal government. She continued, “He is our most critical leader on defending our borders and I was honored that he allowed me to play a small part in helping craft H.R. 2, the most conservative border security bill this body has ever passed. Jim will fight against the Biden White House and Democrat controlled Senate, so that we don’t send another dollar — that should be protecting our border — to Ukraine to enrich their oligarchs.”

“We desperately need a conservative leader who will fight against the growth of government, against increased government spending, and against the Swamp that controls Washington, which Jim has been doing for his entire career. He will fight for our Constitutional rights, for a limited federal government, and for our America First principles. When we vote for the next Speaker, I will be supporting Jim Jordan, and I urge all my colleagues and the American people to do the same,” she concluded in her statement.

Hageman’s endorsement of Jordan follows as former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), whom Hageman replaced, warned that if Jordan were to be elected speaker, “there would no longer be any possible way to argue that a group of elected Republicans could be counted on to defend the Constitution.”

The Wyoming conservative recently called for term limits for federal bureaucrats, contending that it would bring about real change and prevent federal officials from frustrating Republican presidents from carrying out their agenda.

