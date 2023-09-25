Rep. Harriet Hageman Calls for Term Limits for Federal Bureaucrats

Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-WY) appeared on the Line Drive podcast and called for term limits for federal bureaucrats.

Hageman appeared on the Line Drive podcast, which is hosted by Tim Murtaugh, former Donald Trump 2020 communications director and executive vice president at National Public Affairs; Hogan Gidley, former Trump White House deputy press secretary and Trump 2020 national spokesman; and Kaelan Dorr, a Trump White House and 2020 campaign alumni. Sonny Joy Nelson, another Trump 2020 communications official, also hosts the show.

Hageman called for term limits for federal bureaucrats on the Line Drive podcast. She said that the lawmakers are accountable to the American people via elections.

“We have people that have been in some of these agencies for 25, 30 years. You bring in a legislator, and it’s pretty difficult to compete with that, especially if you term limit us,” she contended.

She called to limit the number of times that a particular bureaucrat could work at a specific agency and then limit the overall time that a bureaucrat could work in the federal government.

“If you want to change what goes on in Washington, DC, limit the power of the bureaucracy. That’s the key,” Hageman said.

She said that many of the lawsuits that she has filed against the federal government have been against the kind of “agency abuse” that allows bureaucrats to virtually enact legislation through guidance documents, standard operating procedures (SOPs), and other agency documents. The Wyoming Republican said that one of her primary goals in Congress is to limit the power of the federal bureaucratic state.

Hageman also said there have been statistical analyses that found that, under a Democrat president, the federal bureaucracies expedite policies; whereas under a Republican president, the bureaucracy does not move to enact policy.