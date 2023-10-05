Seven California Districts Defy Newsom, Adopt Parental Notification on ‘Transgender Kids’

Seven school districts in California have defied Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) by adopting policies requiring schools to notify parents when their children express a desire to change genders.

As Breitbart News has reported, Newsom’s administration is suing the Chino Valley school district in Riverside County for adopting a parental notification policy — even though polls show that 84% of California voters support the idea that parents have a right to know.

When asked by Breitbart News last week why parents do not have the right to know, Newsom offered no answer, other than claiming that climate change was a bigger problem than the issue of transgenderism among children.

Seven school districts in total are standing up to the Newsom administration, with more to come, EdSource reports:

Over the last two months, seven school boards have passed policies that require school district staff to inform parents if their children are transgender. Chino Valley Unified in San Bernardino County, Murrieta Valley Unified and Temecula Valley Unified in Riverside County, Orange Unified in Orange County, Anderson Union High School District in Shasta County, and Rocklin Unified and Dry Creek Joint Elementary School District in Placer County all require that teachers and other school staff inform parents, generally within three days, if a student asks to use a different name or pronoun, or to take part in a program, or to use a facility associated with a gender other than the one they had at birth. Other school districts will follow, predicted Jonathan Zachreson, a Roseville City Unified board member and conservative activist. Almost every school district in Placer County, near Sacramento, is expected to consider the policy, he said.

EdSource describes these policies as placing LGBTQ+ students in the “crosshairs,” rather than preventing schools from harming students by guiding them toward life-altering drugs and surgery without their parents’ knowledge.

