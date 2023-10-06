Trump on Biden Wall Reversal: ‘I Await His Apology’

Former President Donald Trump said Thursday that President Joe Biden owes him an apology for resuming the southern border wall that Trump began and that Biden mocked throughout the 2020 presidential campaign.

Earlier this week, as Breitbart News reported, the Biden administration announced that it would build 20 miles of wall along the southern border, which has been inundated with migrants ever since Biden won the 2020 election.

Biden had mocked the wall as a “waste of money,” and “not a serious policy solution.” He also said, memorably, in August 2020: “There will not be another foot of wall constructed on my administration, number one.”

Trump posted on Truth Social:

So interesting to watch Crooked Joe Biden break every environmental law in the book to prove that I was right when I built 560 miles (they incorrectly state 450 in story!) of brand new, beautiful border wall. As I have stated often, over thousands of years, there are only two things that have consistently worked, wheels, and walls! Will Joe Biden apologize to me and America for taking so long to get moving, and allowing our country to be flooded with 15 million illegals immigrants, from places unknown. I will await his apology!

The White House claimed Thursday that it had to build the wall because of appropriations that Congress had already passed, and because Congress had failed to pass Biden’s own immigration and border proposals — though that has never stopped the Biden administration from acting without Congress, lawfully or unlawfully, before.

On Friday, Biden told reporters that “I was told that I had no choice” but to build the additional wall section.

