Report: Israeli Soldiers Find Dead Babies After Palestinian Hamas Attack

Israeli soldiers discovered dead babies after the Palestinian Hamas invasion of the nation that began Saturday, i24news correspondent Nicole Zedeck recounted.

“I’m talking to some of the soldiers and they say what they’ve witnessed as they’ve been walking through these different houses, these different communities,” Zedeck reported in the town of Kfar Aza, Israel, which is located near the border of the Gaza Strip. Kfar Aza is a small town located in southern Israel between Netivot and Sderot.

“Babies, their heads cut off. That’s what they said,” she recalled. “Gunned down families — completely gunned down in their beds.”

Israeli Major General Itai Veruv confirmed the report of murdered babies to the Jerusalem Post. “You see the babies, the mothers, the fathers, in their bedrooms, in their protection rooms, and how the terrorist kills them. It’s not a war, it’s not a battlefield. It’s a massacre, it’s a terror activity,” he said.

“It is something that I never saw in my life. It’s something that we used to imagine from our grandfathers, grandmothers in the pogrom in Europe and other places. It’s not something that happens in new history,” he added.

#WATCH: Pro-Palestine Rally Erupts in Anger chanting Gas the jews at Sydney Opera House Over Illumination in Israeli Flag Colors

⁰#Sydney | #Australia Australian police are currently investigating after videos from yesterday’s gathering in front of the Sydney Opera House,… pic.twitter.com/7b5kuBI2qm — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) October 10, 2023

Correspondent Zedeck echoed Veruv’s description of the dreadful plight. “This is nothing that anyone could have even imagined when you’re walking through here,” she said. “Baby cribs thrown to the side.”

Zedeck described the soldiers as comforting each other, many of whom she said were reservists who left their families behind to reclaim territory in Israel that Hamas held.

“Many of them reserves who jumped into action, leaving their own families behind as well, not knowing the sheer horror that they were about to come to. They say they’ve never experienced anything like this,” she said. “Some Israeli bodies are still here because the fighting in this community just ended.”

“Many of these troops are still going house to house, door to door,” she reported. “It’s taking them sometimes 30 minutes, 40 minutes because many of these houses also still have grenades in them, booby traps.”

“In fact, as we’re trying to get closer to some of these scenes, we’re being told, ‘No, no, get back,’ from some of these Israeli military because there are still grenades in the area,” Zedeck said.

