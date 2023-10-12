Biden’s DHS Admits Terror Suspects Increasingly Trying to Cross Border

President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) admits illegal aliens on the government’s “Terrorism Watch List” are increasingly trying to enter American communities through the United States-Mexico border.

Officials with DHS’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis issued its “Homeland Threat Assessment” report late last month, as noted by The Federalist’s Shawn Fleetwood, which details the threat of terrorism, illegal drugs, and so-called “disinformation,” among other issues, to Americans.

Buried in the report, officials admit that “individuals with potential terrorism connections continue to attempt to enter the Homeland,” and recognize a surge in terror suspects trying to cross the border:

As of July, approximately 160 non-US persons in the [Terrorism Watch List] attempted to enter the United States via the southern border this year, most of whom were encountered attempting to illegally enter between ports of entry. This represents an increase from the approximately 100 encounters in all of FY 2022. Inclusion in the [Terrorism Watch List] ranges from known associates of watchlisted individuals, such as family members, to individuals directly engaged in terrorist activity. [Emphasis added]

The officials said they “expect continued high numbers of migrant encounters over the next year” and that “terrorists and criminal actors may exploit the elevated flow and increasingly complex security environment to enter the United States.”

At the same time, more than 35,000 illegal aliens with criminal records have been apprehended trying to cross the border since Biden took office in late January 2021. This is a foreign criminal population larger than Beverly Hills, California.

The figure was reported in a recent House Homeland Security Committee report commissioned by Chairman Mark Green (R-TN), which outlined the “human costs of DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ open borders policies.”

“Whether it is got-aways or those being apprehended and released, illegal aliens represent a new, serious public safety concern,” the report states.

