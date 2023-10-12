Blinken Announces 25 Americans Killed in Hamas Attacks in Israel

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the death toll of Americans killed by Hamas in Israel on Saturday has risen to 25.

The number was 22 on Wednesday, and 14 the day before. White House officials have cautioned that the number would continue to rise.

“Tragically, the number of innocent lives claimed by Hamas’s heinous attacks continues to rise. Among those, we now know that at least 25 American citizens were killed,” Blinken said at a press conference in Israel.

Blinken did not mention the Americans missing, who number at least 17 so far. The White House said “a number” of Americans have been taken hostage by Hamas, but their whereabouts and conditions are unknown.

Hamas has threatened to execute a hostage for every building Israeli forces destroy, but there is no evidence the threat has been carried out yet.

