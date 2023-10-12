Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) is hemorrhaging support after winning the GOP nomination for Speaker with less than half of the votes necessary to win on the House floor.

Despite winning the support of his challenger, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Republicans continue to announce they will not vote for Scalise on the floor.

Breitbart News reported Wednesday that a source confirmed well over twenty Republicans would withhold their support for Scalise. Many of those Representatives are now going public with their discontent, going as far as stating that Scalise does not have a path to victory.

While I had hoped to support the Republican Conference nominee for Speaker, it has become evident that all the agreements and Rules with the former Speaker are null and void.



In January, we held the line for a Rules package that restores power back to the people. We need a… — Rep. Keith Self (@RepKeithSelf) October 12, 2023

Scalise has suffered several self-inflicted wounds. He overinflated his support heading into the conference vote, according to Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who says Scalise claimed he would garner 150 votes Wednesday.

Scalise received 113 votes, three of which came from delegates not permitted to vote on the House floor.

McCarthy just told us it’s a “big hill” for Scalise to get the support — “He told a lot of people he would be at 150 and he wasn’t there.” pic.twitter.com/B74tU6Z5qC — Rachel Scott (@rachelvscott) October 12, 2023

Scalise also earned scorn from detractors by whipping hard against an amendment designed to prevent another January floor debacle, when McCarthy won the Republican nomination for Speaker but needed fifteen rounds on the House floor to win the gavel.

Sources confirmed to Breitbart News that Scalise’s handling of that amendment and his use of lobbyists to put pressure on lawmakers turned many potential votes against him.

Scalise faces other obstacles not of his own doing. Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) told Glenn Beck that members are concerned that Scalise’s health will prevent him from doing the job. Scalise is battling a rare blood cancer but insists his health does not impact his ability to do the job.

Momentum for Scalise took a massive hit when he canceled a rushed floor vote for Speaker. Scalise was certain to lose that vote on the floor, but canceling the vote signaled weakness to the Republican conference.

Rep. Brian Mast tells @NikolenDC he’s currently a no on Scalise: "I would have been willing to go out there and support Steve, but I can tell you in this moment… I would not support any member of our current leadership or anything… leaders lead. And that's not taking place." — Ellis Kim (@elliskkim) October 12, 2023

Republicans have not yet signaled when or if they will take Scalise’s nomination to the floor, but with Scalise’s support shrinking, it is becoming increasingly clear Republicans must look for another option.

