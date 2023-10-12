Steve Scalise Steps Aside, Speaker Race Back to Square One

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) is withdrawing from the race for Speaker of the House after a brutal day that saw him hemorrhage support from between 30 and 40 Republican colleagues.

“Our conference still has to come together and we’re not there,” Scalise told his colleagues during a hastily called conference meeting at the Capitol. “There are still some people that have their own agendas.”

Scalise is expected to remain Majority Leader, although who will seek the Speaker’s gavel is not clear. Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC), currently Speaker Pro Tem, has been encouraged by some of his colleagues to seek the position permanently.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) finished second to Scalise during Wednesday’s ballot and still possesses a strong bloc of support. He may begin as the favorite.

Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN), currently the Republican whip, is reported to be preparing a candidacy as well.

BREAKING: Tom Emmer, Scalise's whip, is now quietly attempting to undermine Scalise and launch a shadow bid for Speaker, telling members 'Scalise is done' and 'he's the next man up,' per Hill staffer — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 12, 2023

Follow Bradley Jaye on Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.