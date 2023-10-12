Steve Scalise Steps Aside, Speaker Race Back to Square One

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) is withdrawing from the race for Speaker of the House after a brutal day that saw him hemorrhage support from between 30 and 40 Republican colleagues.
“Our conference still has to come together and we’re not there,” Scalise told his colleagues during a hastily called conference meeting at the Capitol. “There are still some people that have their own agendas.”
🚨BREAKING — STEVE SCALISE is withdrawing from speaker race.
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 12, 2023
Scalise is expected to remain Majority Leader, although who will seek the Speaker’s gavel is not clear. Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC), currently Speaker Pro Tem, has been encouraged by some of his colleagues to seek the position permanently.
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) finished second to Scalise during Wednesday’s ballot and still possesses a strong bloc of support. He may begin as the favorite.
Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN), currently the Republican whip, is reported to be preparing a candidacy as well.
BREAKING: Tom Emmer, Scalise's whip, is now quietly attempting to undermine Scalise and launch a shadow bid for Speaker, telling members 'Scalise is done' and 'he's the next man up,' per Hill staffer
— Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 12, 2023
Follow Bradley Jaye on Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.