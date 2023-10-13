Conservative Political Consultant Cliff Maloney Cleared of Rape Charges

A Pennsylvania county judge fully cleared political consultant Cliff Maloney of rape allegations leveled by a former classmate while attending the University of Pittsburgh over a decade ago, court documents obtained by Breitbart News show.

Maloney, 32, is a conservative consultant affiliated with organizations and political firms that contributed to more than 300 conservative campaigns nationwide. He previously worked on Sen. Rand Paul’s (R-KY) and Rep. Thomas Massie’s (R-KY) reelection campaigns. He most recently defeated two establishment Republican incumbents in Pennsylvania during the 2022 GOP primary election.

Police began investigating Maloney in January 2021 over allegations of drugging and raping his accuser, Kelly Donaldson, at a frat party nearly a decade ago.

In 2022, during an election year, authorities slapped Maloney with four charges: one charge of rape with an impaired person, one charge of rape with an unconscious victim, and two charges of aggravated indecent assault.

Donaldson waited eight years to report the alleged incident. Once in court, she admitted to smoking marijuana and drinking multiple beers before meeting Maloney on September 28, 2013.

Maloney maintained throughout the case that the charges against him were politically motivated due to the nature of his political occupation and the timeframe.

The lead prosecutor, District Attorney Joel Polites, was a Democrat primary voter in Cambria County, a locality that overwhelmingly voted for former President Donald Trump in 2020 by 38 points more than President Joe Biden.

“I don’t comment on extortion cases,” Maloney told Breitbart News. “I am laser-focused on winning campaigns for liberty warriors across America.”

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.