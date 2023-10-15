WATCH: Speaker at Pro-Palestinian Rally in Philly Congratulates Hamas on ‘Job Well Done’

A speaker at a pro-Palestinian rally in Philadelphia expressed his joy over the recent unprecedented attack on Israeli civilians, saluting Hamas for a “job well done,” while another slammed the “white-supremacist, settler colonial state of America,” which he described as “no different than the colonial settler Zionist state of Israel.”

Footage from last Sunday’s event showed the speaker, left-wing activist Michael C. Wilson, congratulating Hamas after the Gaza-based terrorist organization perpetrated “unimaginable horror” against thousands of innocent civilians.

“I think that we should all give an applause right now to Hamas for a job well done,” he told a cheering audience.

“When [the Israelis] woke up in the morning and they found the field hands [Hamas terrorists] in the house with a knife ready to cut their fucking throats… I was late to the news, but when I heard it I smiled,” he continued.

“I don’t want to hear that bullshit [about] ‘250 innocent Israelis are dead,’” he added, exclaiming, “fuck ‘em.”

Philadelphia | "I salute Hamas. A job well done. When I heard the news, I smiled!"



“Again, I swear, I salute Hamas [on] a job well done,” he reiterated.

Another speaker, defending the barbaric Hamas attacks, insisted that what happened was not terrorism, but rather “freedom fighters fighting for freedom,” and that “every person that died [at the hands of Hamas] was not innocent.”

“It’s our job here in the West to wake people up, it’s our job to show people who [are] the real terrorists,” the speaker proclaimed.

One speaker described the United States as a “white-supremacist, settler colonial state no different than the colonial settler Zionist state of Israel.”

The rally, organized by the Philly Palestine Coalition, began at Rittenhouse Square, where speakers “called on the crowd to support Palestinian people and to cheer for Hamas,” according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The group describes itself as a Philadelphia-based alliance of “Palestinian, Black & Indigenous” community members and organizations “working to support [and] uplift Palestinian leadership [and] liberation.”

The demonstration was promoted by the Philadelphia chapter of Democratic Socialists of America, as well as the Students for Justice in Palestine chapters of Temple University, Drexel, Swarthmore and Penn Students Against the Occupation of Palestine

Participants at the event openly called for a violent “intifada” and expressed their support for Hamas and “freedom” for Palestinians “by any means necessary.”

The matter comes in the wake of a sudden and violent attack by Hamas terrorists against Israel last weekend that saw the Gaza-based terror group abusing, executing, and kidnapping scores of men, women, children, and, at times, full families and even an elderly Holocaust survivor.

"Jewish dogs, we caught one", Hamas terrorists say standing over a 40-year-old Israeli woman begging for her life. Just hours before, Moran Yanai was excited to set up a jewelry stand selling her own designs, at a peace music festival.

In southern towns, terrorists went door to door, shooting Jews and burning homes with families inside, proceeding to murder soldiers and infants alike, all while thousands of rockets rained down on Israeli civilian centers.

Verified video shows the moment attendees of a rave festival in southern Israel on Oct. 7 tried fleeing from oncoming Hamas gunmen. Many from the festival were killed, injured and/or kidnapped by the Islamist militants.

The brutal attack on Israel has so far left over 1,300 killed, more than 150 hostages, and at least 3,000 wounded.