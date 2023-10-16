Dominoes Fall for Jim Jordan as Former Foes Endorse Him for Speaker

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) continues converting former foes into supporters as he makes progress towards claiming the Speaker’s gavel.

Jordan spent the weekend quietly working behind the scenes to talk one-on-one with holdouts, a tactic that began bearing fruit Monday morning.

Jordan’s biggest win may have been Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL), the powerful Chair of the House Armed Services Committee, who endorsed Jordan early Monday.

Rogers reportedly had been working over the weekend to assemble a bloc of members to end Jordan’s run and install a unity Speaker with Democrat support.

Rep. Ken Calvert (R-CA), a powerful appropriator first elected to the House in 1992, endorsed Jordan soon after Rogers’ announcement after previously saying he would never back Jordan’s candidacy.

Keeping America safe is my top priority in Congress. After having a conversation with Jim Jordan about how we must get the House back on a path to achieve our national security and appropriations goals, I will be supporting him for Speaker on the floor. Let’s get to work. — Rep. Ken Calvert (@KenCalvert) October 16, 2023

The Californian credited a weekend conversation with Jordan for his reversal.

Calvert’s announcement was soon followed by one from Rep. Ann Wagner (R-MO), who said, “Jim Jordan is our conference nominee, and I will support his nomination for Speaker on the House floor.”

Jim Jordan and I spoke at length again this morning, and he has allayed my concerns about keeping the government open with conservative funding, the need for strong border security, our need for consistent international support in times of war and unrest… — Ann Wagner (@RepAnnWagner) October 16, 2023

Support for Jordan from the well-regarded Wagner, who had said Thursday she would “absolutely not” support Jordan for Speaker, is another significant sign of momentum for him.

Wagner’s statement referenced the reports of a Rogers-led coalition to block Jordan in favor of a unity government with Democrat support. “Let me be clear, I am not, and will not, work with Democrats as our Republican Conference comes together to elect a conservative Speaker of the House.”

Jordan’s grassroots support, likely unmatched by anyone in Republican politics outside of Donald Trump, has been projected as a significant factor towards easing the concerns of Representatives skeptical of a Jordan speakership. Republican politicians would have a difficult time telling primary voters that they preferred a Democrat-supported Speaker over the popular Jordan.

Jordan’s behind-the-scenes one-on-one discussions likely are significant in assuaging holdout concerns that the firebrand would not listen to less hardline voices in the Republican conference.

He is continuing one-on-one conversations leading up to Monday night’s meeting of the House Republican Conference on Capitol Hill.

Jordan still has work to do. Prominent holdout Rep. Steve Womack (R-AR) appeared on CNN Monday declaring that Republicans must seek Democrat support if no one can get 217 Republican votes. However, he did not rule out the possibility that Jordan could get to 217 or that he would eventually support Jordan.

