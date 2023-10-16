Jim Jordan’s Letter to House Republicans: Time to Unify Against Democrats

House Judiciary Committee chairman and Speaker-designate Jim Jordan (R-OH) urged House Republicans in a letter on Monday to unite against the Democrats amid the ongoing battle for Speaker of the House.

“The principles that unite as Republicans are far greater than the disagreements that divide us. And the differences between us and our Democrat colleagues vastly outweigh our internal divisions,” Jordan wrote in the letter. “The country and our conference cannot afford us attacking each other right now. It is time we unite to get back to work on behalf of the American people.”

Jordan, the Republican nominee for Speaker, has found a path now that Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL), the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, said on Monday he would vote for Jordan on the floor. Rogers had repeatedly preferred working with Democrats to form a unity government over Jordan.

Rep. Ann Wagner (R-MO), who had previously criticized Jordan’s bid for Speaker, now said in a statement on Monday that she supports him:

Rep. Ann Wagner comes out in support of Jordan. pic.twitter.com/oDlelhyy0k — Juliegrace Brufke (@juliegraceb) October 16, 2023

Jordan said in his letter that he has spoken with many members who have voiced their frustration with the ouster of Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), the “treatment” of House Majority Leader Steve Scalise’s (R-LA) bid for Speaker, and the lack of direction regarding how the House Republican Conference should move forward.

The Ohio congressman said he would work to bring together every House Republican, “empower” committees and committee chairs to bring back “regular order,” and help pass legislation to fund the government.

He concluded in the letter, “Our Republican vision for America is grounded in boundless optimism. America is a nation of explorers and risk-takers. There is nothing that the United States can’t achieve and no limit to our nation’s success. As Republicans, we innately believe these things. When Republicans come together, there is no measure to what we can achieve for the American people.”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.