NBC News to Host Third GOP Presidential Debate in Miami

NBC News announced Monday it will host the third Republican presidential primary debate in Miami next month.

The event is set down for November 8 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County. It will air from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the television, streaming and digital platforms of NBC News, including streaming on NBCNews.com.

The moderators and the format will be revealed later, the network detailed in its formal announcement.

There were seven candidates sharing the spotlight at the second debate in California last month, as Breitbart News reported.

Despite the onstage lineup, more action in the GOP field happened thousands of miles away in the upper rust belt in Michigan where GOP frontrunner former President Donald Trump hosted an event of his own with striking auto workers one day after incumbent Democrat President Joe Biden walked the picket line there.

Trump, who remains the front runner in polls, also chose not to appear at the first debate.

Those on stage October included Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), Vivek Ramaswamy, former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

It is not clear how many will qualify again this time, because the Republican National Committee has raised the polling and donor thresholds for the third contest.

Trump supporters and protesters lined the streets outside of the 2nd GOP debate venue, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, Wednesday evening, despite the fact that former President Donald Trump is not participating in the debate. pic.twitter.com/AclksGXEy3 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 28, 2023

To qualify, candidates must have campaign contributions from at least 70,000 unique donors. They must also register at least four percent in two national polls or in one national poll and one early-state poll that meets the RNC’s polling requirements.

Qualifying candidates must also pledge to support the eventual GOP nominee.

His campaign has called for all future debates to be canceled so the RNC can “refocus its manpower and money” on defeating Democrats in 2024.