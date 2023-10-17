Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) was denied the Speaker’s gavel Tuesday on the first ballot by 20 Republican holdouts despite winning 200 votes.

With Jordan supporter Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) absent, Jordan could not lose more than three Republicans on his quest to receive the necessary 217 votes. Bilirakis is expected back in Washington on Tuesday evening.

The six Republican holdouts voting for Speaker Emeritus Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) were Reps. Doug LaMalfa (R-CA), Mike Lawler (R-NY), Jen Kiggans (R-VA), Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-NE), Carlos Gimenez (R-FL) and Don Bacon (R-NE).

McCarthy has endorsed Jordan and voted for him.

WATCH — McCarthy: Jim Jordan Will Get the Votes for House Speaker

The seven Republicans voting for Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) were Reps. Steve Womack (R-AR), Mike Simpson (R-ID), John Rutherford (R-FL), Mike Kelly (R-PA), Tony Gonzales (R-TX), Kay Granger (R-TX), and Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL).

Scalise withdrew from the race last week after failing to see a path to victory. He, too, voted for Jordan.

Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) voted for Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN), Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) for Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), Rep. John James (R-MI) for Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK), and Rep. Jake Ellzey (R-TX) for Mike Garcia (R-CA).

Each of those candidates receiving votes voted for Jordan.

Three New York representatives — Nick LaLota (R-NY), Andrew Garbarino (R-NY), and Anthony D’Esposito — voted for former Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY).

All 212 Democrats voted for Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY).

The House recessed after the vote, and Jordan is expected to speak with the Republican holdouts before announcing the timeline for future action.

