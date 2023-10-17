Poll: 61% of Americans Support Israel Following Hamas Terrorist Attack

A poll shows that a high majority of Americans support Israel in its fight against Hamas following a horrific terrorist attack that left over 1,400 Israelis dead, most of whom were civilians.

Surveying 1,552 self-identified registered voters nationwide from October 12-16 with a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points, a Quinnipiac University poll showed that 61 percent of Americans sympathized with Israel over Palestinians.

“Voters were asked whether their sympathies lie more with the Israelis or more with the Palestinians based on what they know about the situation in the Middle East. Roughly 6 in 10 voters (61 percent) say the Israelis, while 13 percent say the Palestinians,” the poll said.

“This is an all-time high of voters saying their sympathies lie more with the Israelis since the Quinnipiac University Poll first asked this question of registered voters in December 2001. The previous high for saying the Israelis was in April 2010 when 57 percent said the Israelis and 13 percent said the Palestinians,” it added.

Israel had its lowest support among Americans in May 2021 with just 41 percent in its favor and 30 percent for Palestinians.

The poll also showed that Americans overwhelmingly found Hamas responsible for the violence against Israel — 72 percent. More importantly, 76 percent of those polled said protecting Israel is a part of the U.S. national interest.

As Breitbart News previously reported, various polls have shown that Americans have largely stood on the side of Israel in the wake of the Hamas massacre.

“Almost 70 percent of registered voters side with Israelis over Palestinians, although support for Palestine increases among younger generations, according to a portion of a Fox News poll conducted during and after Hamas’s terrorist attacks on Israel last weekend,” said a recent report.

“The results show that 68 percent of Americans support Israelis versus just 18 percent who support Palestinians. Majorities in both major political parties back Israel, but support among Republicans is more potent than Democrats,” it added.

