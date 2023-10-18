Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Comes Out in Favor of Reparations

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. departed from his usual moderate posturing by coming out in favor of reparations.

Kennedy favoring reparations may be a politically strategic move to pull support from President Joe Biden, who has remained silent on the issue. Earlier this year, for instance, the White House refused to provide an answer on the subject, opting to leave it up to Congress.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters:

We understand that there’s a legislation on the Hill currently on this, on the study of reparations and we think Congress is the appropriate venue for consideration on such action. And so, we’re going to leave it there for Congress to decide, to let them go through their process that they’re taking at this moment.

Kennedy said that he supports using federal tax dollars to “rebuild black infrastructure” like banks and businesses. He also supports “direct redress payments or tax credits” as opposed to blanket cash giveaways.

“Communities that were specifically targeted for destruction need to be specifically targeted for repair,” Kennedy states on his campaign website. “During Jim Crow, Black banks, businesses, hospitals, schools, and farms were targeted for destruction. Racists knew that without these, the Black community had no chance of building wealth. We must set federal dollars aside to rebuild Black infrastructure.”

“These programs complement direct redress payments or tax credits to the descendants of the victims of Jim Crow and other victims of persecution,” the statement continues. “RFK Jr. will find ways to offer this redress that are legal, fair, and win the approval of Americans of all races.”

In a July interview with YouTuber Math Hoffa, Kennedy said that those measures would be “less likely to contribute to polarization between blacks and whites because it benefits everybody. Everybody, even people who are Trumpers … everybody wants business to work and to flourish.”

