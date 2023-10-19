The White House apparently posted a photo on Instagram of President Joe Biden meeting with American troops in Israel without hiding the faces of the troops, potentially compromising their identities and safety.

The caption of the photo read: “In Israel, President Biden met with first responders to thank them for their bravery and the work they’re doing in response to the Hamas terrorist attacks.”

The photo was then deleted.

The photo — which Breitbart News obtained from a source — clearly shows the faces of at least three U.S. troops, and parts of three additional troops. The photo also shows other personally identifiable information, such as tattoos.

They appear to be special operations forces, who conduct secret operations at extremely high risk.

The Pentagon has previously confirmed that a team of troops is advising Israeli forces on the recovery of American hostages captured by Hamas on October 7.

The Pentagon, when asked about the photo, would not confirm whether the troops in the photo were indeed special operations forces.

“I’d have to refer you to the White House on that. I just don’t have any information to provide,” Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters at a press conference on Thursday.

The photo was first brought to public attention by retired Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Samuel Shoemate, one of the administrators of a military whistleblowing and journalism website, Terminal CWO.

