Nolte: Embrace of Reparations Signals RFK Is Coming for Biden, Not Trump

Independent 2024 presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has now embraced the madness of reparations, an extreme left-wing position even His Fraudulency Joe Biden has (so far) refused to endorse.

As Breitbart News reported Wednesday:

Kennedy said he supports using federal tax dollars to “rebuild black infrastructure” like banks and businesses. He also supports “direct redress payments or tax credits” as opposed to blanket cash giveaways. “Communities that were specifically targeted for destruction need to be specifically targeted for repair,” Kennedy states on his campaign website. “During Jim Crow, Black banks, businesses, hospitals, schools, and farms were targeted for destruction. Racists knew that without these, the Black community had no chance of building wealth. We must set federal dollars aside to rebuild Black infrastructure.”

I see Kennedy’s move as a clear signal to Joe Biden and the Democrat party that RFK Jr. is coming for Biden, not former President Trump.

This is a double-bank shot. With a single policy announcement, Kennedy has 1) moved to the left of Biden, which will help him attract Biden’s voters and 2) alienated potential Trump voters with a toxic policy to them (or anyone with common sense).

Yes, polls showed Kennedy damaging Trump, but maybe the key word there is “showed” — as in the past tense. Of all things, why would Kennedy embrace something as divisive and alienating to Kennedy-curious Republicans if he were serious about competing with Trump for their vote?

Kennedy is not dumb. He must know how this will affect attracting disaffected Democrats and repel Republicans.

My guess is that this is a deliberate move to bring down Biden and make nice with Trump. Kennedy knows he cannot win the presidency. But given his long-held position on vaccines and the drug companies, a passion that has consumed his public life for decades, the job he likely wants more than any other would be to run the Food and Drug Administration. Biden would never give him that job. An outsider like Trump just might, especially if Kennedy contributes to Biden’s defeat.

Also, with this policy move, Kennedy has cornered Biden. Biden can either risk losing a vital part of the black and NPR Wine Mom vote by refusing to climb aboard the reparations train, or Biden can climb aboard and risk losing the swing voters that (allegedly) handed him a 2020 victory.

By rigging the primaries and refusing primary debates, the Democrat party treated Kennedy like a pariah. Guys like Kennedy have egos. Running as an independent might have been just part one of his payback plan. Part two might be moving to the left of Biden on a volatile issue important to one of Biden’s key constituencies (the black vote).

The next round of polls showing who Kennedy damages most will be interesting.

RELATED: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Announces Run for President as an Independent Candidate

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr via Storyful

John Nolte’s debut novel Borrowed Time (Bombardier Books) is available today. If you enjoy the book, Amazon reviews help enormously. You can read an exclusive excerpt here.