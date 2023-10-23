Crisis, What Crisis? Biden Enjoys Breezy Beach Walk as Middle East Explodes

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden walk on the beach in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on October 22, 2023. Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed Sunday after a second aid convoy reached Gaza from Egypt that such assistance will continue, as Israel keeps attacking the Hamas-ruled …
KENT NISHIMURA/AFP
Simon Kent

President Joe Biden has been seen in pictures and videos enjoying a weekend of walks on Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, as Hamas terrorists pushed their campaign of destruction against Israel and the U.S. placed additional troops on prepare-to-deploy orders to the Middle East.

One short clip shows the octogenarian and first lady Jill Biden strolling the Atlantic beachfront on Sunday while a reporter off screen asks him about the release of Americans being held hostage by Hamas.

Biden cheerily waves towards the reporter but does not stop to answer any questions.

U.S. President Joe Biden waves to the media as he and First Lady Jill Biden walk on the beach in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on October 22, 2023. (KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images)

“Americans are still being held hostage by Hamas terrorists—and Joe Biden is at the beach,” the RNC Research group posted on X, formerly Twitter, in recording the exchange.

On Sunday, the White House said Biden had spoken with Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a conversation in which the president “expressed appreciation” for Israel’s support in helping to accommodate the release of the two American hostages.

Earlier in the day Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin placed additional U.S. troops on prepare-to-deploy orders to the Middle East, as Breitbart News reported.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has placed additional U.S. troops on prepare-to-deploy orders to the Middle East (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

“I have placed an additional number of forces on prepare to deploy orders as part of prudent contingency planning, to increase their readiness and ability to quickly respond as required,” he said in a statement.

The number of forces put on prepare-to-deploy orders was not specified, but the Pentagon has previously confirmed the number was roughly 2,000.

Some troops would come from the U.S. and some from within Europe or other areas of operation.

Follow Simon Kent on Twitter: or e-mail to: skent@breitbart.com

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.