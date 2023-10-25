President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released an illegal alien into the United States who is now wanted in Brazil for murdering a child under 14 years old.

In May 2021, the illegal alien crossed the U.S.-Mexico border after traveling from Brazil. He was initially apprehended near San Luis, Arizona. The following month, the illegal alien was released from DHS custody on his own recognizance.

After his release into the U.S. interior, the illegal alien was asked to report to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to schedule an immigration hearing but failed to report.

In July 2021, two months after having first arrived at the border, the illegal alien was wanted by a criminal court in Sao Paulo, Brazil, for a felony criminal charge of aggravated homicide for allegedly murdering a child younger than 14 years old.

This month, the illegal alien was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Boston, Massachusetts. He will remain in ICE custody pending his deportation to Brazil.

