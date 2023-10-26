Jews were urged to avoid a pro-Palestinian protest scheduled for Saturday afternoon near Crown Heights, Brooklyn–a neighborhood with a significant Hasidic Jewish population and the location of Chabad-Lubavitch’s headquarters–according to a report.

“Jews should definitely avoid the area,” an unnamed “security source” said in an interview with COLlive. “There’s no intel at this time in which direction the protest will head. Locals should definitely stay away from Eastern Parkway in that area.”

“In addition, there is a Veteran’s Parade scheduled to march on Eastern Parkway on Saturday morning from Bedford Avenue until Grand Army Plaza,” the article’s source added.

The protest, which is being dubbed “Flood Brooklyn For Gaza,” is slated for 3:00 PM at the Brooklyn Museum in Crown Heights. The event, which falls on Shabbat–the Jewish day of rest–is expected to attract hundreds of Palestinian supporters. Such protests have taken place around the world in support of Gaza in the wake of Hamas’s shocking terror attack on Israel, which left 1,300 dead. Additionally, over 100 Israelis were also kidnapped to Gaza — including women, children, and the elderly.

Chabad on Campus is said to be holding an event in Crown Heights on Saturday, as well.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) is said to be bolstering police presence in the area over the weekend.

“We are aware of plans to hold a demonstration in front of the Brooklyn Museum on Shabbos at 3 p.m.,” Rabbi Yaacov Behrman of Jewish Future Alliance told COLlive.

“Many people have expressed concerns regarding both safety and the potential trauma to our children. We have been in communication with the NYPD, and they have assured us that there are no intentions to march towards 770 or in this direction,” Behrman added. “They are fully committed to taking all necessary measures to prevent any such occurrence. Additionally, there will be a significant police presence in place to safeguard the community.”

The protest in Brooklyn will be the latest demonstration against Israel. The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) held a rally in Times Square in support of the Palestinian terror group Hamas following its terror attack on the Jewish state.

In one instance, a demonstrator was seen holding up a swastika in an attempt to mock pro-Israel counter-protesters.

Last Friday, the NYPD directed all officers to report for duty in uniform because Hamas called for a global “Day of Jihad.”

Some Jewish schools chose not to open that day, citing advice received from security firms they employ.

“This isn’t about Israel — it’s about Jews. And that’s what’s so horrifying,” one parent recently told the New York Post.