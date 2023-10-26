The UC Ethnic Studies Faculty issued a public letter scolding the University of California administration for using words like “terrorism” to describe the horrific Hamas attack on Israel, which claimed 1,400 lives, most of whom were civilians.

Following the attack in early October, UC President Michael Drake issued a strong statement rebuking the Hamas atrocity, describing it as an act of terrorism.

“This was an act of terrorism launched on a major Jewish holiday,” Drake said.

In response, the UC Ethnic Studies Faculty Council rebuked the statement, claiming it could lead to hate crimes against Muslims and further marginalize Palestinians.

“In the strongest possible terms, the UC Ethnic Studies Faculty Council, a diverse statewide body that represents over 300 faculty systemwide, rejects recent U administrative communications that distort and misrepresent the unfolding genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and thereby contribute to the racist and dehumanizing erasure of Palestinian daily reality,” it said.

LISTEN: Hamas Terrorist Calls Parents, Brags About Killing 10 Jews

Israel Defense Force

After defending antisemitic movements like Boycott Divestment and Sanctions (BDS), the letter said its members have no “confidence that the UC administration comprehends or respects its obligation to make public statements that demonstrate a full understanding of this historical moment.”

“This is an egregious failure of leadership, given the University of California’s reputation as one of the world’s foremost educational and research institutions,” it said. “Statements issued by institutions of higher learning carry a heavy burden, as they are understood as bearing moral authority and academic expertise.”

“It is deeply distressing that the UC and other higher education institutions’ administrative statements in the last week and a half, that irresponsibly wield charges of ‘terrorism” and “unprovoked’ aggression, have contributed to a climate that has made Palestinian students and community members unsafe, even in their own homes. These statements stoke anti-Muslim, anti-Palestinian sentiments,” it continued.

Ethnic studies faculty in the University of California system sent a scathing letter to UC administrators condemning the use of the word "terrorism" to describe the Hamas attacks saying it contributes "to a climate that has made Palestinian students and community members unsafe" pic.twitter.com/He8gUIRx1O — Gabe Stutman (@jnewsgabe) October 25, 2023