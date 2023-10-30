Poll: Donald Trump Increases Lead in Pennsylvania Republican Primary

Former President Donald Trump’s lead has widened in Pennsylvania’s Republican primary race, according to the latest Franklin & Marshall College Poll.

The survey showed Republican primary voters increasing their support of the former president, as Trump’s backing has now grown to 55 percent in the Keystone State. That reflects a 16 percent increase since August.

While Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis remains in second place, his support has dropped since August, moving from 21 percent support two months ago to 14 percent currently.

In all, Trump’s lead over DeSantis has soared from 18 percent in August to 41 percent in October.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s support has grown over the past two months, as she has moved to third place with nine percent support, up from five percent in August.

Anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, who came in third place in August, has descended to fourth place, moving from nine percent support to five percent.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie currently comes in with four percent support, followed by South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott with three percent and former Vice President Mike Pence with two percent support, the last of whom dropped out of the race over the weekend.

The full survey was taken October 11-22, 2023, among 873 registered Pennsylvania voters, including 359 Republicans. The GOP primary questions have a +/- 6.4 percent margin of error.

It comes as Trump continues to dominate in both national and state-level surveys as the GOP primary draws closer. Surveys not only show him leading his Republican opponents in key states, but Biden as well.

A recent Emerson College poll, for example, showed Trump leading Biden with nearly a double-digit lead in the Keystone State, 45 percent to Biden’s 36 percent: