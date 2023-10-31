House Oversight Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-MD) on Monday dismissed an allegation that the Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating President Joe Biden for taking a $5 million bribe from a Ukrainian energy company despite the FBI saying otherwise.

Despite clear evidence that the Biden family took in millions of dollars during and after Joe Biden’s vice presidency, as well as credible allegations of bribery, Raskin has consistently tried to discredit the House’s probe.

In a letter to House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY), Raskin accused the chairman of “promot[ing] baseless accusations, going so far as to tell Fox News viewers that ‘according to the FBI and according to Bill Barr, Joe Biden is currently under investigation for bribery.'”

RELATED — Raskin: “No Evidence of Treason, Bribery, or High Crimes and Misdemeanors” by Joe Biden

The FBI told House investigators the bribery investigation into the Bidens was ongoing, Comer revealed on Fox News in June. Comer suggested the FBI could have turned the probe over to Special Counsel David Weiss (U.S. Delaware prosecutor) or Special Counsel Robert Hur, who is investigating Joe Biden for mishandling classified information.

Former Attorney General William Barr appeared in July to confirm Comer’s assertion. Barr dispelled Raskin’s claim that the Justice Department dropped the bribery probe because the allegation was not credible. “On the contrary, it was sent to Delaware for further investigation,” Barr told the Federalist.

Raskin’s defense of the Bidens comes after Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) released an FD-1023 file in July that alleges Mykola Zlochevsky, the founder of Burisma Holdings, paid Joe and Hunter Biden $5 million each after then-Vice President Biden withheld $1 billion worth of aid to Ukraine until then-President Petro Poroshenko fired a prosecutor investigating Burisma.

RELATED — Grassley: Foreign National in Alleged Biden Bribery Scheme Has “Insurance Policy” Recordings of Joe and Hunter

C-SPAN

Joe Biden bragged about the firing during a 2018 appearance at the Council of Foreign Relations.

“It’s no surprise that Ranking Member Raskin is still dedicated to playing a Biden family defense lawyer instead of fulfilling his oversight responsibilities,” Comer told Breitbart News. “Ranking Member Raskin and Committee Democrats continue to peddle White House talking points in a desperate attempt to run cover for President Joe Biden’s involvement in his family’s influence-peddling schemes.”

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.