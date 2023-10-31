U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken dressed his four-year-old son as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for a White House Halloween party on Monday night.

“Biden gave the young ‘Zelensky,’ who wore a dark green sweatshirt, a box of M&Ms bearing the presidential seal — after asking Congress earlier this month to give another $61.4 billion for the real deal, on top of $113 billion already appropriated to help Kyiv resist Russia’s 20-month-old invasion,” noted the New York Post.

Blinken’s daughter also wore a Ukrainian flag outfit.

Antony Blinken’s grandfather, Moritz Blinken, was born in Ukraine, which was then part of the Russian empire in 1900. He immigrated to the United States with his family at the age of four.

Zelensky, a Ukrainian Jew like Blinken, recently encouraged world leaders to visit and embrace Israel amidst its war against Hamas following a horrific terrorist attack that claimed 1,400 lives, most of whom were Israeli civilians.

“I remember the first days of our full-scale war. It began [with] terroristic attacks from Belarus by missiles, and then [the] Russian army, and – you know – that was the biggest tragedy, what we had,” Zelensky said. “And so many times – people, so many deaths – and it was very important not to be alone.”

“My recommendation – if I can use this word – my recommendation for the leaders of the world … go to Israel,” Zelensky asserted, adding that doing so can “help to save your nation, people, save lives.”

“So my recommendation to the leaders [is] to go to Israel and, I think, to support people. Just people, I’m not speaking about any institutions,” he continued. “Just to support people who have been under terrorist attacks, people who are dying now. It’s very important. Unity is more important than to be alone is more strong. It’s very important.”

