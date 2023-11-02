Hunter Biden is unhappy with “denigrating” media attention and the investigations into President Joe Biden’s involvement in his family’s business, the president’s son complained in a Thursday USA Today op-ed.

Hunter Biden defended Joe Biden against Rep. James Comer’s (R-KY) investigation while claiming Republicans and the media treat him unfairly because of his addiction. For over a decade, the president’s son used the “ Biden brand ” to rake in m illions of dollars while failing to pay income taxes, according to whistleblowers.

“My struggles and my mistakes have been fodder for a vile and sustained disinformation campaign against my father, President Joe Biden, and an all-out annihilation of my reputation,” he claimed.

He argued his addictions are politicized to attack Joe Biden, who has been caught in a litany of lies regarding his knowledge of and involvement in his family’s business ventures.

“What troubles me is the demonization of addiction, of human frailty, using me as its avatar and the devastating consequences it has for the millions struggling with addiction, desperate for a way out and being bombarded by the denigrating and near-constant coverage of me,” the presiden’t son wrote.

He also tried to minimize his legal woes. He is charged with three gun violations, but the federal investigation into him for tax and FARA violations is apparently ongoing .

“More recently, criminal charges for possessing an unloaded gun for 11 days five years ago – charges that appear to be the first-ever of their kind brought in the history of Delaware,” he said.

Hunter Biden concluded by pivoting to insist he is not a victim: “By any standard, I grew up with privilege and opportunity, and fully accept that the choices and mistakes I made are mine.”

“I am accountable for them and will continue to be,” he said.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.