Hunter Biden’s lawyer, Chris Clark, admitted in court Wednesday the president’s son received $664,000 from CEFC China Energy Co. in 2017, contradicting President Joe Biden’s claim Hunter Biden never received money from a Chinese entity.

During a hearing before U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, Clark revealed Hunter made over one million dollars in foreign business transactions, including $664,000 from CEFC, a company linked to the CCP and Chinese intelligence.

“During calendar year 2017, Biden earned substantial income, including: just under $1 million from a company he formed with the CEO of a Chinese business conglomerate [BHR Partners]; $666,666 from his domestic business interests; approximately $664,000 from a Chinese infrastructure investment company[CEFC]…” Clark told the judge, according to the court transcript obtained by not-for-profit Marco Polo.

Clark confirmed additional income from Hunter Biden’s business ventures, including $500,000 in director’s fees from his ventures with Burisma Holdings, a company whose executive told an FBI informant he bribed Hunter and President Joe Biden each with $5 million:

From 2017 to 12 2019, he served on the board of a Ukrainian energy company and a Chinese private equity fund. He further negotiated and executed contracts for business and legal services that paid millions of dollars of compensation to him and/or his domestic corporations, Owasco, PC and Owasco, LLC. Through at least early 2017, he also was employed by a prestigious multi-national law firm in an ‘of counsel’ capacity. For this work, he earned substantial income, totaling more than $2.3 million in 2017 and $2.1 million in 2018.

Clark also said the younger Biden made” $70,000 relating to a Romanian business; and $48,000 from the multi-national law firm.”

The money received by Hunter Biden contradicts Joe Biden’s claims his son never received money from a Chinese entity.

“Hunter Biden’s business associate sent over a million dollars to three of your family members. Any reaction to that?” a reporter asked Joe Biden in March.

“That’s not true,” the president said.

In the 2020 election cycle, the president told voters on the debate stage he nor his son ever made money from a Chinese entity. Instead, Biden accused former President Donald Trump of making money from China.

“My son has not made money in terms of this thing about, what are you talking about, China,” Biden said. “The only guy who made money from China is this guy [Donald Trump]. He’s the only one. Nobody else has made money from China.”

The House Oversight Committee James Comer (R-KY) revealed the Biden family business, over the course of several years, received over $10 million from business schemes in Romania and China in return for what appears to be influence peddling. In addition, Burisma paid the Biden family business $7.3 million over the course of many years, including when Joe Biden was vice president, IRS agent Joseph Ziegler told Congress last week.

Suspicious Activity Reports obtained by the committee revealed a Biden associate, Rob Walker, received a $3 million wire transfer from CEFC China Energy Co. In turn, four Biden family members — Hunter, James, Hallie, and an unidentified “Biden” — received a collective $1.3 million cut from the $3 million wire transfer.

The committee is investigating the entities that accepted and passed money through to the Biden business. The Biden business opened more than 20 shell companies to hide payments and launder money, Comer said in July.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.