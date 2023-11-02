Nancy Pelosi Served Subpoena in California Criminal Case

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was served with a subpoena Wednesday which was announced on the floor of the House of Representatives later in the evening.

The House Clerk read out a statement revealing the contents which is standard when a member is issued a subpoena related to a civil or criminal matter. Pelosi’s statement read:

This is to notify you formally pursuant to Rule Eight of the rules of the House of Representatives, that I, the Honorable Nancy Pelosi, Speaker Emerita, and U.S. Representative for the 11th Congressional District of California, have been served with third party subpoenas from the prosecution and the defendant to produce documents in a criminal case and United States District Court for the Northern District of California. After consultation with the Office of General Counsel, I have determined that compliance with the subpoenas is consistent with the privileges and of the House to the extent it requires production of non-privileged information. The responses to the subpoenas will be identical.

Pelosi has made no official comment on the subpoena itself, according to Fox News.

Numerous sources have speculated to media outlets the subpoena is in relation to the violent attack made against her husband Paul Pelosi last year.

WATCH: Paul Pelosi Attack Footage

This has been neither confirmed nor denied by the parties involved.

The man who allegedly attacked him, David DePape, is set to go on trial this month.