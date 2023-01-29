Horror – Paul Pelosi Attacker: ‘I’m So Sorry I Didn’t Get More’ Democrats

David DePape, the man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer last October in San Francisco, told a Bay Area television station in a jailhouse phone call that he is sorry he did not attack more Democrats.

Local Fox affiliat KTVU-2 reported:

David DePape called the KTVU newsroom from San Francisco County Jail Friday, the same day a superior court judge ordered video of the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi to be released. The call was unexpected. He told our reporter he had an important message. … In the chilling and bizarre phone call, he apologized for not going further. “I want to apologize to everyone. I messed up. What I did was really bad. I’m so sorry I didn’t get more of them. It’s my own fault. No one else is to blame. I should have come better prepared,” he says.

In police bodycam footage of the attack, which was released Friday, the 42-year-old DePape is seen attacking Pelosi brutally with a hammer as police arrive at the residence. Pelosi require surgery for a skull fracture.

In the wake of the attack, Democrats and the media attempted to blame Donald Trump and his “MAGA” supporters for the brutal assault. However, associates of DePape described him as mentally ill.

He also lived in a hippie commune in Berkeley, and was in the country illegally, living in “sanctuary state” California for several years.

He used his call to KTVU reporter Amber Lee as “almost a call to arms,” according to the station, telling her that liberty was under assault from the country’s democratically-elected leaders, and that “I got their names and addresses so I could pay them a little visit…have a heart to heart chat about their bad behavior.”

The call is almost certain to factor in DePape’s upcoming trial for attempted murder and other charges.

