Rep. Steve Womack (R-AR) railed against “utterly irresponsible” and “reckless” efforts to remove Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) just hours after his felon son pleaded guilty to drug and firearm charges.

Womack’s son, James Phillip Womack, is a felon with a long rap sheet who pleaded guilty October 2 to distributing methamphetamine.

His son’s latest troubles were brought to light by Rep. George Santos (R-NY) in response to a snarky tweet from Womack on the vote to expel Santos from Congress.

Santos took issue with Womack’s tweet, attacking him for neglecting his familial responsibilities while “sitting pretty in the swamp.”

“Your son is a felon,” levied Santos at Womack while sharing an article about the younger Womack’s legal troubles. “He has been in and out of the prison system for years. He is a drug dealer, poisoning people on the streets with meth and unlawful possession of a gun.

“Instead of being home, taking care of your son, you’re sitting pretty in the swamp,” Santos continued. “Listen, I have been respectful of my colleagues through this process but I’m sick and tired of people with glass houses casting stones at me.”

The younger Womack has a long history of trouble with the law for drug trafficking and firearm offenses dating back to 2007. In 2018, he was charged with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of firearms by certain persons, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, schedule IV and V, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, schedule VI, felony parole violation, unauthorized use of property to facilitate a crime, and misdemeanor obstruction of governmental operations.

He was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Womack had earlier pleaded not guilty to the latest charges before changing his plea on the day his trial was set to begin.

He now faces up to 40 years in prison.

This is not the first time the elder Womack has contributed to Republican infighting.

In the days after his son’s guilty plea, Womack voted against GOP Speaker nominee Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) three times on the House floor, contributing to the turmoil still wracking the conference as it looks to return to governing.

