Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) issued a scathing rebuke of a New York judge’s recent gag order on former President Donald Trump, calling it “unconstitutional and illegal.”

As Breitbart News reported, New York County Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron, on Friday, “gagged former President Donald Trump’s legal counsel from discussing his ‘confidential communications’ with staff, including note-passing from clerk Allison Greenfield.”

“According to a copy of the order published by the Messenger, Engoron ordered, ‘All counsel are prohibited from making any public statements, in or out of court, that refer to any confidential communications, in any form, between my staff and me,'” said the report.

The judge further pledged to bring “serious sanctions” against the former president’s legal team if they were to violate the order.

In a statement on Saturday, Stefanik referred to Engoron as a “Far Left Judge” working on behalf of the Democrats.

“It’s unconstitutional and illegal to put a GAG order on President Trump and his legal team. The Far Left Judge’s clerk is a major Democrat donor and operative who has apparently donated more than the yearly limit for a New York Judge’s staff member,” she said.

“It is illegal and un-American for the Leftist Judge in NY to order that President Trump and his legal team can’t raise issues about the Judge’s biased law clerk — especially when it is very obvious that she is playing an integral role in this case,” she continued.

Stefanik concluded that Democrats are establishing a “dangerous pattern” to muzzle and silence defendants.

“This is a dangerous pattern by Democrats across the country to try to muzzle any defendant — let alone the leading Presidential candidate who is leading in all the polls against corrupt Joe Biden. Republicans must join together to fight back against the unprecedented and illegal weaponization of Government against President Trump. I will do everything in my power as the Republican House Conference Chair to stop this madness,” she concluded.

