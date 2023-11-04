WATCH: Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators Call for ‘Intifada’ Against Israel in Washington D.C.

Demonstrators gather in Freedom Plaza during a rally in support of Palestinians in Washington, DC, on November 4, 2023. Thousands of people, both Israeli and Palestinians, have died since October 7, 2023, after Palestinian Hamas militants based in the Gaza Strip, entered southern Israel in a surprise attack leading Israel …
STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
Lara Gwinn

Demonstrators called for “intifada” against Israel in the streets of Washington, DC, on Saturday, where tens of thousands gathered in Freedom Plaza for the District’s “largest pro-Palestinian protest in years,” according to reports.

“In a call and response, a woman can be heard saying into a microphone ‘Long live the intifada,’ to which the crowd responds, ‘Intifada, intifada, intifada,'” the Times of Israel reported.

Watch the video here:

Protestors gather to hold a pro-Palestinian rally at the Freedom Plaza in Washington DC, on November 4, 2023. (Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)

“Intifada” is the name for the violent riots that have occurred against Israel since the late 1980s, Breitbart News reported:

The term Intifada, which literally translates to “Stone Uprising,” refers to years of violent Palestinian riots against Israel starting in 1987 on the 20th anniversary of Israel’s war against Egypt and Jordan. A so-called “second Intifada” was launched in 2000 and lasted for around five years, during which time over 1,000 Israelis and over 3,000 Palestinians were killed.

Demonstrators gather in Freedom Plaza during a rally in support of Palestinians in Washington, DC, on November 4, 2023. (OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

The Israeli Embassy reported Saturday that antisemitic messages, including “Death to Israel,” “F*ck Israel,” “Gaza is going to win,” and “Glory to our martyrs,” had been illegally painted on the sides of buildings prior to the protest.

Watch the video here:

Saturday’s protesters chanted “Free Palestine” and “From the river to the sea Palestine will be free” as they called for ceasefire in Gaza and a stop to Israeli aid from the U.S. The protesters then moved down a few blocks, where they stood in front of the White House and shouted, “Guilty,” while waving signs portraying President Joe Biden as a clown with the words “Genocide Joe,” and other signs calling Biden a “child murderer.”

The pro-Palestinian protesters’ demands come after Hamas militants killed more than 1,400 innocent people in Israel and kidnapped an estimated 100 to 200 more in a series of terrorist attacks in southern Israel on October 7.

Demonstrators gather in Freedom Plaza during a rally in support of Palestinians in Washington, DC, on November 4, 2023. (STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

“One protestor was also seen carrying a Hezbollah flag through the crowd, marking a somber moment where a terrorist organization’s symbol was cheered outside the White House,” the Daily Mail reported.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators also called for intifada on Israel during a protest in London last week, where an estimated 100,000 anti-Israel protesters flooded the streets.

Watch the video here:

