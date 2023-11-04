Demonstrators called for “intifada” against Israel in the streets of Washington, DC, on Saturday, where tens of thousands gathered in Freedom Plaza for the District’s “largest pro-Palestinian protest in years,” according to reports.

“In a call and response, a woman can be heard saying into a microphone ‘Long live the intifada,’ to which the crowd responds, ‘Intifada, intifada, intifada,'” the Times of Israel reported.

“Long live the Intifada! Intifada! Intifada!” Thousands are out here from hundreds of different cities and organizations in Washington DC to participate in the Free Palestine March. pic.twitter.com/bVjvEX8223 — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) November 4, 2023

“Intifada” is the name for the violent riots that have occurred against Israel since the late 1980s, Breitbart News reported:

The term Intifada, which literally translates to “Stone Uprising,” refers to years of violent Palestinian riots against Israel starting in 1987 on the 20th anniversary of Israel’s war against Egypt and Jordan. A so-called “second Intifada” was launched in 2000 and lasted for around five years, during which time over 1,000 Israelis and over 3,000 Palestinians were killed.

The Israeli Embassy reported Saturday that antisemitic messages, including “Death to Israel,” “F*ck Israel,” “Gaza is going to win,” and “Glory to our martyrs,” had been illegally painted on the sides of buildings prior to the protest.

In our backyard: “Death to Israel” and “Glory to our Martyrs,” among other violent antisemitic graffiti spotted in Washington DC. #WhereIsTheOutrage pic.twitter.com/WWWuDrULNe — Embassy of Israel to the USA | #IsraelUSA75 (@IsraelinUSA) November 4, 2023

Saturday’s protesters chanted “Free Palestine” and “From the river to the sea Palestine will be free” as they called for ceasefire in Gaza and a stop to Israeli aid from the U.S. The protesters then moved down a few blocks, where they stood in front of the White House and shouted, “Guilty,” while waving signs portraying President Joe Biden as a clown with the words “Genocide Joe,” and other signs calling Biden a “child murderer.”

The pro-Palestinian protesters’ demands come after Hamas militants killed more than 1,400 innocent people in Israel and kidnapped an estimated 100 to 200 more in a series of terrorist attacks in southern Israel on October 7.

One protester with a Hezbollah flag at the Palestine protest outside the White House https://t.co/3g5Z1Waij4 pic.twitter.com/h3C2f7oUPR — Timcast News (@TimcastNews) November 4, 2023

“One protestor was also seen carrying a Hezbollah flag through the crowd, marking a somber moment where a terrorist organization’s symbol was cheered outside the White House,” the Daily Mail reported.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators also called for intifada on Israel during a protest in London last week, where an estimated 100,000 anti-Israel protesters flooded the streets.

