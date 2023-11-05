Barack Obama Backs Joe Biden as Other Democrats Sour

Former President Barack Obama came out swinging in favor of Joe Biden this weekend despite the fact that Democrats have begun to sour on his 2024 candidacy.

In a post on X, Obama shared a video of Joe Biden celebrating the 15-year anniversary of their 2008 victory — the night Barack Obama became the first black president with Joe Biden as his vice president.

“For eight years, [Biden] and I worked to deliver change for the American people. I couldn’t have asked for a better Vice President and friend — and we’ll always be thankful to all the campaign staff and Administration alumni who helped bring that progress to folks across the country. Yes we can. Yes we did,” Obama emphatically declared.

In the video, Joe Biden hailed their 2008 victory as a night of great progress. Take a look:

Obama’s statement in favor of Joe Biden marks a sharp turn from various members of the Democrat Party who have called for Biden to avoid reelection and pass the torch to the younger generation in fear that he could lose to Donald Trump. As the Hill noted on Sunday:

Former President Obama’s senior adviser David Axelrod on Sunday suggested President Biden drop out of the 2024 presidential race in the wake of a new poll showing the incumbent trailing former President Trump. Pointing to a New York Times and Siena College poll published Sunday, Axelrod wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter: “It’s very late to change horses; a lot will happen in the next year that no one can predict & Biden’s team says his resolve to run is firm.” Arguing Biden is “justly proud of his accomplishments,” Axelrod said Biden’s poll numbers will “send tremors of doubt” through the Democratic Party. “Not ‘bed-wetting,’” but legitimate concern, Axelrod wrote.

This past October, comedian Bill Maher even called on Biden to drop out of the 2024 race, fearing he could tarnish his reputation like former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg did when she refused to retire during Obama’s presidency.

“Someone has to convince President Biden that if he runs again, he’s going to turn the country back over to Trump and go … down in history as Ruth Bader Biden, the person who doesn’t know when to quit and so does great damage to their party and their country,” Maher said last month.

Even hardcore Never Trumpers like Bill Kristol have called for Biden to step down.

“It’s time. President Biden has served our country well. I’m confident he’ll do so for the next year. But it’s time for an act of personal sacrifice and public spirit. It’s time to pass the torch to the next generation. It’s time for Biden to announce he won’t run in 2024,” Kristol said over the weekend.

