House Republicans are urging President Joe Biden’s Department of Transportation (DOT) Secretary, Pete Buttigieg, to reject reported plans that would see United States airports transformed into migrant camps for tens of thousands of illegal aliens.

A total of 70 House Republicans, led by House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Sam Graves (R-MO), are asking Buttigieg to drop plans in which the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) “has proposed housing 60,000 migrants at four public airports and various other facilities in New York and New Jersey,” they write:

These airports and their communities rightfully fear being transformed into larger versions of Chicago O’Hare International Airport, which has reportedly converted portions of its terminal into a shelter for hundreds of migrants. At a time when the Administration is proposing higher screening requirements on known airline crewmembers due to security risks, we are extremely concerned about the lack of regard for security risks posed by housing thousands of unknown persons at airports, many of which support passenger air service and host sensitive military facilities. [Emphasis added]

Indeed, as Breitbart News reported in September, the sanctuary city of Chicago, Illinois, started housing more than 400 border crossers and illegal aliens at the Chicago O’Hare International Airport in what a reporter called a scene from the dystopian film Mad Max.

The House Republicans — which include House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY), House Aviation Subcommittee Chairman Garret Graves (R-LA), and Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY) — tell Buttigieg they are “deeply disturbed” that the Biden administration is “allowing for and encouraging the use of our nation’s airport infrastructure as temporary shelters for illegal immigrants.”

“We adamantly oppose these ill-conceived plans that blatantly ignore the true crisis at hand and would inappropriately utilize America’s infrastructure,” they write:

Our nation’s airport infrastructure was built to facilitate commerce and transportation, not to serve as housing for unvetted and undocumented migrants. We request that you enforce public airport grant assurances and reject such plans. [Emphasis added] As you are aware, our Nation’s southern border is an uncontrolled and unmitigated disaster. Untold numbers of illegal immigrants cross our borders unchallenged every single day. Over six million illegal immigrants have entered the United States and been apprehended under President Biden’s failed leadership. Many are then released into the United States, some of whom will presumably never be seen again. The Biden-Harris Administration’s abject failure to protect our border or support policies that will keep America secure is an unconscionable dereliction of the most fundamental duty the Federal Government has to the citizens of this country. [Emphasis added]

Specifically, the House Republicans want Buttigieg to disclose the number of U.S. airports currently housing border crossers and illegal aliens, as well as if the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has granted any requests to turn airports into migrant camps.

“To what extent has DHS consulted with the FAA about the appropriateness of proposing to house migrants at airports? If DHS has consulted with the FAA, what has been the FAA’s response?” the House Republicans ask Buttigieg in the letter.

Since Biden took office, an estimated six million border crossers and illegal aliens have been welcomed into the U.S. — exceeding the populations of 31 states. Close to three million of those are estimated to have been released into American communities by DHS.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.